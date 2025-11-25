An Extra In A “Harry Potter” Movie Saw The Deleted Scene She Was In For The First Time 20 Years After the Movie Came Out

Well, this is pretty awesome!

A woman named Eloise posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how, after twenty years, she saw finally saw footage of herself that was shot for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The footage ended up on the cutting room floor and didn’t make it into the film, but someone who came across the footage saw it and sent it to her.

Eloise said,“Something incredible’s happened. As you may know by now, I played the most niche character in the Harry Potter films. This is Eloise Midgen. Now, the thing is, you only see me in the film for a split second because I had an entire dancing scene with Daniel Radcliffe, but it got cut.”

She continued, “For twenty years, I’ve not seen a single photo, I’ve not seen a single clip of anything that happened that day. There was no photos of me, none of my friends. We lost contact. It’s genuinely so sad. Until now.”

But one night, Eloise got a message. She said, “Someone said, ‘Hi, I may have accidentally come across one of your cut scenes on YouTube. If you search behind the scenes of Goblet of Fire, it’s 15:52.’”

Eloise continued, “My heart is racing from not seeing a single photo or clip or anything from this time. The person who sent me this, I know it’s just my back, and I know you can’t even see my face, but just being able to look at that again. Oh my God, why am I so emotional? I’m crying on TikTok again.”

She added, “To the person who sent me this, I honestly can’t thank you enough. I can’t tell you. It’s literally made my last 20 years.”

In the video’s caption, Eloise wrote, “Words cannot describe how incredible this message was to recieve. Like imagine growing up with no evidence and starting to feel like you had some mad fever dream then bam a video of Mike Newell showing you the waltz you’re about to do with Daniel Radcliffe. IT WAS REAL XXX.”

Check out the video.

What a cool story!

