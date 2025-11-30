Annoying Driver Intentionally Speeds Up And Slows Down To Mess With Another Driver, So That Driver Turns On The Windshield Wipers

Imagine driving to your destination on the highway, and your exit is coming up soon. What would you do if another driver slowed down every time you got behind them but started speeding every time you tried to get ahead of them?

In this story, one driver is in this situation, but they make an observation that gives them an idea on how to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The pettiest of petty, but dang it made me laugh (and still does) I was on a highway traveling northbound. The route is divided, two lanes either direction. I eventually needed to exit right to get eastbound onto the Interstate. A couple or three miles before my exit I found myself behind a real dominguero. This guy was going about 10 under the speed limit. The typical flow of traffic in this area is 5 to 10 over. So I thought I’d get over into the passing lane and get around him quick before I had to exit.

It didn’t work out that easily.

I get in the left lane and he speeds up. So I speed up a little more. And he guns it, so I thought, hey he realized he’s going way too slow. I’m not trying to get a speesing ticket out here. So I got back in the right lane and dropped in behind him, now doing about 5 over with several car lengths between us. But as soon as I got settled back in that lane, he starts slowing down again, and now we’re going even slower. Like, 11 or 12 under. So I ease back into the left lane and the SOB guns it again, now doing at least 15 over and I can’t pass without a criminal level of speeding. So I let off the gas and let him get ahead.

And that’s when I noticed: This jerk has his driver’s window ALL THE WAY DOWN. And I knew right then what I was going to do. I eased back in behind him. Predictably, he goes back to turtle speed. Third time, I get into the left lane and start to pass. He speeds up.

And when he lines up so that I am right up next to him, I veered to my right, hugging the striped line as close to him as I can legally be, and I pulled the lever to activate my windshield washer. I held it with mischievous joy, spraying and spraying and spraying. Just as I hoped, it went straight into his open window and soaked him. I got him good. Not just the arm he had propped up on the door. I got him all over the side of his stupid face. He let off the gas, shook his head like a wet dog (pretty sure I got it in his ear) and wiped his face with his hand.

Laughing maniacally, I gunned it, got in front of him, and exited onto the Interstate about a quarter mile later. I laughed and laughed for miles. I laughed until I cried and my cheeks and ribs hurt. I still laugh about it. Hopefully you will, too.

