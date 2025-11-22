Annoying Friends Like To Drop Spoilers About New Games, Movies And TV Shows, But One Friend Finally Had The Opportunity To Turn The Tables

Don’t you hate it when someone shares spoilers about a new movie, TV show, book or game without giving a spoiler alert first?

If you had a friend that constantly did this, would you stop being friends with them, try to avoid them when you were about to see something new, or take the first opportunity you got to share spoilers for something they were about to enjoy?

In this story, one friend is in this exact situation and takes the last option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Constantly spoil my media to me through the years? Better not watch something I’VE seen then. I’ve known a couple guys in a group I still regularly hang in since we were in high school. It’s a varied group of different kinds of people, but the two guys I’m talking about have stayed very consistent growing up. I’d say we’re all geeky on some level, but my geek is more the autistic kind who, for lack of a better word, likes to literally touch grass, and theirs was more the superfan, spending money on merch and internet community kind. I don’t mean that as a negative thing, but to describe why the setup for the issue was so frequent.

Throughout the years, I’ve mentioned getting into some fairly new game, series or movie. But even if the movie was literally still in its opening weekend, these guys would have been at the premier. So every time, they’d make some “coy” comment that somehow spoils something “secretly” to have a little laugh with the others who know. Or make a straightup judgement on it being a “bad” movie/second season/game or whatever. Now, problem is, I’m not that dumb and they don’t make them very smart.

If you have a coy little tone and mention something weird about a character I like, I can deduce the goddamn joke. He’s dying. If you give me some fan theory name, I can work out what the theory is probably about. Ffs. Everytime, I’d tell them to stop. Everytime, they’d say something like “I wasn’t spoiling anything!” Or “You don’t know if that’s what I meant!” (it always is).

So, finally. One of them mentions getting a new subscription to a service to see a series, and are pumped about it. They’ve seen the first season, they say. Second one still to go, so “no spoilers”. I mention that oh, I’ve seen that show! Someone else in the room goes “me, too! The second season was great”. I say something GENUINELY not spoiling, like “oh I loved how insert fictional country name that has always existed in the show as the main setting looks in the second season”.

This guy immediately shouts “HEY! No spoilers!” with a “stern” look. Now this wakes up a sleeper agent in me I didn’t even know I had. I instantly remember every goddamn time he spoiled something for me. The freaking gall, I think. This goddamn hypocrite, I continue. So, naturally, I instantly go “What, that’s not spoiling? I didn’t even mention which (one of these two characters) died? Oh, oops!” He was, predictably, mad and huffy and offended. Everyone else was amusedly annoyed at me and then, we moved on. I feel petty, but not regretful. Sweet relief.

