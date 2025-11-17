Boyfriend Let His Girlfriend’s Friend Live With Them In Their Small Apartment, But Now He Feels Like A Stranger In His Own Home

Helping others can test even the strongest relationships.

This man has been living with his girlfriend for two years in a small one-bedroom apartment.

She insisted on letting a friend in trouble stay with them, and he reluctantly agreed despite his doubts.

As weeks passed, the situation became more complicated, and he just wanted to kick the friend out.

Would you have felt the same way? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA For not wanting my GF’s friend stay with us any longer? I’ve (30M) been together with my girlfriend (26F) for 3 years. And we’ve been living together for 2 years in a one-bedroom apartment. Out of the blue, my girlfriend told me that a friend of hers from the past is in trouble and has no place to stay. She said this friend was kicked out by her boyfriend because she didn’t want to be intimate with him anymore. The house was in his name, not hers.

This man refused to let her girlfriend’s friend move in with them.

For context, my girlfriend is Romanian, and so is her friend. She said maybe we could help her and let her stay with us until she finds a place and gets her life back on track. I really didn’t want that and told her we don’t even have a second bedroom, so she’d have to sleep on the couch. My girlfriend suddenly started crying and got angry because I didn’t want to help her friend right away. It’s not that I don’t want to help, but we simply don’t have the space. And who knows how long she’ll stay?

But eventually, they took her in.

After many conversations, we eventually decided to help her, and she moved in with us. She doesn’t have a job or any income. She also has a 3-year-old daughter. But she rarely sees her because the child is with the father. It’s a strange story. Before moving in with us, she was apparently in Italy for a year with another man she had a relationship with. But it turned out he was abusive. So she came back to Belgium, and now she’s living with us.

It’s been a month since the friend moved in, and it’s driving him crazy.

We didn’t make any agreements about rent or her contribution for staying here. Every time I bring it up with my girlfriend, she gets angry and says her friend has no money and can’t pay. At first, I could tolerate her presence, but now, it’s been a month and I’m losing my mind. This is not okay for my mental health. I do see that she’s trying to contribute by cooking, doing the dishes, and cleaning, but still.

He’s starting to hate her and wants to kick her out.

I’m starting to hate her more and more, especially because she and my girlfriend have become really close friends. They talk constantly and laugh and giggle all the time. And I feel like she doesn’t like me and is trying to drive a wedge between me and my girlfriend. This is a really crappy situation, and I actually want her out of my apartment as soon as possible.

Now, he doesn’t know what to do and is asking for help.

Apparently, she has nowhere else to go. So if we kick her out, she might end up sleeping on the street. Then I’m the bad guy. Who can help me? What should I do in this situation?

Let’s see how others responded to this story.

Lol. Here’s an idea.

This user shares another interesting suggestion.

They are financially using you, says this one.

Here’s another helpful advice.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Helping someone is different from letting them take advantage of your kindness.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.