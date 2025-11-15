Boyfriend Told His Girlfriend She Was Insensitive For Blaming His Parents For Their Sick Cat, But When She Got Defensive, He Brought Up His Late Brother And Made Everything Worse

Some things are better left unsaid, especially when emotions are raw.

So, what would you do if your parents were heartbroken over their dying cat, and your partner pointed out that it was their own fault for separating the kitten too early?

Would you just forget about it and move on? Or would you confront her and let her know it’s not okay?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my girlfriend that she is being insensitive for telling my parents their dying pet is theirs fault So recently, our parents got a new black cat because the last black cat died (color is important for later). The cat was pulled away from its mother a bit too early, but she was alright for quite some time until a few months ago, when she got sick. The cat was constantly sick, then healthy, then sick. It turns out she had “Feline Parvovirus,” which is highly fatal. The day that we found out she had that, our veterinarian told us the cat was probably going to die.

Later, he confronted her about what she said.

I find my parents and girlfriend talking, and my parents, in a superstitious way, say that “they don’t have luck with black cats.” My girlfriend tells them, “Oh, it is probably because she was pulled away too quickly from her mom,” and my parents just scoff at that (not in a rude way, but like I think they didn’t like that). So I told my girlfriend later (calmly, in a nice way, without trying to be condescending) that it probably wasn’t too nice to tell them that when they were worried for the cat. I also told her that she should’ve waited to tell them that sometime later.

He snapped at her after she got rude.

My gf gets mad at me for saying that and starts being rude. So, I told her that, while she was at it, she could also tell my parents that it was their fault for not telling my brother to stop using his phone while driving and telling him he was a good driver. Because, by that logic, they probably caused the car crash that was ultimately fatal for my brother (this happened a year ago). I get that I overreacted there, but it was so disappointing that she didn’t understand what I was saying. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he may have gone too far.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about how he handled this.

This person doesn’t think his comparison was fair.

For this reader, there are no winners.

Here’s someone who agrees with the girlfriend.

According to this comment, he blew a small situation up.

He should’ve let this go. The comment was minor, and the situation was already resolved. There was no need to keep it going.

