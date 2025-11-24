Broke College Kid Wanted To Stock Up On Discount Big Macs, But When The Cashier Tried To Interfere, He Outsmarted The Drive-Thru Rules Like A Pro

College life often means stretching every dollar just to survive.

When this broke student discovered a McDonald’s Big Mac deal too good to pass up, he decided to stock up for the week—or maybe the month.

But when one fast food worker tried to interfere with his plan, his clever comeback left the cashier no choice but to give in.

Read on for the full story!

Ok, I’ll obey your rules … if you insist Back in the 90s, I was in college, struggling to pay my bills and attend classes. McDonald’s had a promotion at the time — buy a Big Mac for only 25 cents!

This really got this college student’s wheels turning.

I thought this was a great way to extend my grocery money. I’d buy 25 Big Macs, freeze them, and eat one a day for lunch. I pulled up to the drive-thru and ordered 25 Big Macs.

Of course, the workers were quick to throw a wrench in his plan.

There was a pause, then a concerned tone saying, “Hold on a second,” followed by a brief delay. The window jockey came back and said, “Sorry, there’s a max of 5 Big Macs per order.”

This college student wasn’t going to give up easily, though.

“Well then,” I replied, “you can ring it in as 5 separate orders, or you can just sell me 5 and I can drive around the drive-thru 4 more times. Your call.” Another brief pause. “That’ll be 7 dollars and 19 cents, please drive thru.”

Everyone who’s been a broke college student understands the struggle.

In the end, he got his Big Macs and a colorful story to tell.

Sometimes you just have to make the system work for you.

