Brothers Help Cousin Move Into Her College Dorm, But The Wife Of One Of The Brothers Has Tickets To See A Movie That Same Day

It’s weird how unreasonable and how allergic to reason some people are.

If you had tickets for you and your partner to see a movie, but your partner was running late, would you go ahead to the theater and meet them there, schedule the tickets for a different day, or complain and cry about it?

In this story, two brothers help their cousin move into her college dorm, but the wife of one of the brothers is only concerned about a movie she wants to see that day.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITA for ‘ruining’ my SIL’s night because I wouldn’t speed for her movie? My brother and I were asked by our cousin to help her move into her dorm for college. She did most of it on her own, but needed help for the heavier stuff. My brother and SIL had plans that evening and I even asked my brother beforehand if he wanted to skip helping since I could always bring a friend. He said he wanted to come.

That turned out to be a big, stressful mistake.

SIL asked that we be back by 6:30 because they had tickets to a movie my brother really wanted to see. The school is about 3 hours away with unavoidable construction. We left at 11, finished quickly, and were on the road by 3. Around 5:30 I took toll roads to save time. We ended up pulling in around 6:45.

His SIL was really upset.

At 6:15, SIL had already started calling, saying I was ruining their plans and that we’d be late. I told her I was driving as fast as I safely could, but I wasn’t about to risk my license for a movie. When we got back, she wasn’t ready to go and wouldn’t answer calls or texts. The theater is only 10 minutes away, and I offered her a ride, but she refused.

Things then went off the rails.

She just sent my brother his ticket. He still wanted to go, so I dropped him off. When I finally got home, she was screaming like I’d ruined her life. I was exhausted and told her to get over herself and that she’s 30 years old, not a 3 year old. When I told my parents, my dad said I was borderline an AH, but my mom took my side. AITA for ‘ruining’ my SIL’s night because I wouldn’t speed for her movie?

His SIL really overreacted. If she didn’t want to miss the movie, she could’ve gone ahead, and they could’ve met up with her at the theater.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

She really overreacted.

