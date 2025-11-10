Clerk Gave A Rude Customer $90 In Singles And Coins After He Insisted “It’s Good US Money,” Leaving Him Too Embarrassed To Complain

Some customers really think a hundred-dollar bill can buy them authority.

So, what would you do if someone walked into your store early in the morning, bought a few dollars’ worth of snacks, and smugly insisted you break a $100 bill because “it’s good US money?”

Would you refuse to serve them? Or would you give them exactly what they want?

In the following story, a convenience store employee finds himself in this situation and makes change.

Here’s what happened.

‘It’s good US money……’ Years ago, I was working your basic convenience store gig. A guy came in, wandered the stacks, came to me with about $7.50 worth of stuff, and handed me a $100 bill. I say, “Dude, please tell me you have something smaller. I just opened up about 45 minutes ago. I don’t think I can break that.”

The guy didn’t have a smaller bill.

It was all true. I knew my till was on a razor’s edge for this one. I see that look on his face, and hear that tone, “No, it’s all I’ve got.” Those in customer service know that voice, that ‘I’m the customer, you’re the peasant’ tone. Right, okay then. I knew the type, but I tried begging off, giving him an out before I turn on my Gen X lack of *****. Still polite & professional, “Well, I can’t make any promises, and I can’t check while the sale is on the screen.”

Everyone lucked out.

Guy: “Well, you have to take it. It’s good US money.” Ah. That isn’t how this works. If I don’t have the cash, I have every right to refuse service. But hey, you set the rules, so malicious compliance it is. I will make you regret this. So, I pop the drawer, and the Gods smiled upon me. Three $20s, two $10s, and assorted $5 & $1 bills and coins later, he has his change.

Apparently, the guy wasn’t impressed.

Guy: “What’s this?”

I say, “Your change. I wasn’t sure I could pull it off, but we got lucky. Enjoy your afternoon.” He’s just standing there, unsure how to respond or act. I ask, “Is everything okay? It’s good US money.” All sweetness and charm.

The customer had no other choice but to leave.

Never saw anyone go from one to completely impotent 100 so fast. He wanted to chew me out or complain to my boss, but knew I’d done nothing wrong. I gave him what he demanded- $90+ change from a $100 bill. What’s he gonna howl about? I watched each thought run across his face, trying to make me look bad, but he just couldn’t. So he turned around and sulked away out the door.

Too funny! Most people who have worked in retail have one of these stories.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This reader doesn’t quite understand the malicious compliance part of it.

That’s a ridiculous way to get change.

Yet another person who doesn’t understand what was so malicious about this story.

Here’s someone who turns people away sometimes.

He was just doing his job. If the guy doesn’t like his change, he should go to a bank next time.

