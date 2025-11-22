College Student Refuses To Hand Over Years Of Savings To His Sister For Her Son, But His Parents Say He’s Betraying Family

Imagine saving up to go to college and finally being able to afford it. Would you ever consider giving some of your savings to a family member instead of using it for your education?

After six years of juggling jobs to save for his education, one man was finally ready to use his hard-earned college fund…until his parents accidentally told his sister about it.

Now, his family is calling him selfish for wanting to use his money for himself.

AITA for refusing to give my college fund to my nephew after my sister found out about it? For the past 6 years I have been working on different jobs in my horrible country in order to save up and get a real education and a proper job later. My parents were always promising to pay for it but they never did.. At some point I managed to get a scholarship and I use saved money for housing and other bills and spendings.

His sister seems to expect a lot.

I have a sister and she has a son. She was always complaining how no one ever helped her with money (just like me) but unlike her I wasn’t mentioning it that much. I have never mentioned the fund but my parents have accidentally revealed it to the sister at the latest family gathering. Then my sister immediately turns to me and asks to donate the remaining money to her and her child, saying I could move in back with my parents.

Their parents sided with the sister.

My parents agree with her because “family helps family.” I obviously refused because I have been saving up for years and now I am going to need it. Then my sister and parents just turn red, accusing me of being a selfish jerk. I quickly fled the family gathering without asking other family members what do they think about it but I really don’t know if I am doing something incorrect or their reaction was the wrong?

Reddit commenters were firmly on his side, saying saving for himself doesn’t make him selfish, it makes him responsible.

This person says this is NOT okay, and they are DEFINITELY the AH.

This person asks why mom and dad can’t just help the sister out.

And this person says the sister is super entitled and selfish.

Family may come first, but not before the future you’ve fought to build.

