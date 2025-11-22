College Student Shared Her Love Of Crochet With Her Peers, So An Entitled Classmate Demanded She Make Her A Free Blanket

Creative hobbies often draw attention, but not everyone respects the effort that goes into them.

AITA for not crocheting a blanket for someone I don’t know? I am a (19F) avid crocheter. I have been doing this for roughly five years consistently — it’s my favorite hobby. For context, I am currently in college, and in my writing class, there is this girl who I have had maybe five full conversations with. We are 100% not friends or acquaintances.

We are doing a compare and contrast essay on two random things. I chose to do types of yarn because I know it like the back of my hand. My teacher jokingly asked me if I was going to bring him a crocheted blanket to show off for the class, and I was joking back.

After class, this girl comes up to me and asks if I can crochet her a blanket for free because “You seem to do it all the time, so it can’t be that hard.” I laughed because I seriously thought she was joking. She was not.

She got mad at me after I told her no and then called me selfish. I told her I don’t know her, and I am not comfortable making her something like that.

Some people in class are telling me to suck it up and just do it so she could stop complaining, but the other half agree and think it’s weird that she’s asking me to do it. AITA here? I feel bad for saying no, but I also don’t owe her anything.

