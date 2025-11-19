College Student Was Asked To Buy A Couch As His Share In The Entire Apartment, But He Refused And Offered To Split It Three-Ways Instead

Living with roommates requires compromise and communication.

AITA My roommates want me to buy a couch myself We are three college kids living in San Diego. My two other roommates want me to solely buy the couch for our apartment. The reason they want me to buy a couch is because they are saying I didn’t bring anything communal to the apartment when we moved in.

For context, one roommate brought a small table with two chairs, some dishes, a coffee table, and a rug. The other roommate brought the TV and the stand for the TV. I am rarely in the apartment as I work and study all day. I leave at 8 a.m. and don’t get back until 12 or 1 a.m. I don’t ever use their stuff in the apartment and don’t watch TV.

The problem that I am having is that they didn’t ask me to buy the couch. They are basically telling me that I have to buy the couch. They say I am not being a considerate roommate. I am willing to compromise. I offered to split it three ways, but they are refusing to do so.

They are saying I have been disrespectful to both of them over the past month. Because I’ve been delaying and non-communicative about buying the couch. Am I in the wrong?

