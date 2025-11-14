College Student Was Fired From A Law Firm Internship For Being “Too Quiet,” So She Got Revenge By Putting Them On Blast On Google Reviews

Internships are supposed to open doors for young people, but sometimes they just open their eyes to how cutthroat the real world can be.

When one college student was unfairly fired from her grandfather’s old law firm, she decided silence wasn’t quite satisfying enough.

Now she’s speaking up in the most public way possible: Google Reviews.

Read on for the full story.

I write Nasty Google Reviews At My Former Employer’s Small Firm… I (21F) got an internship at a tiny real estate law firm when I was a sophomore in college because my late grandfather was a partner who basically carried the business. I was diligent, punctual, and said yes to everything.

But in the end, that wasn’t enough to keep her on board.

Guess what? They still let me go. For no real reason given other than the fact that they were too busy to give me further training. The old hag who gave me the news gave me a pearl of wisdom that I needed to be “more talkative.” Gee, maybe next time? What’s worse is she was someone my grandfather respected. Let’s call her Doreen.

Doreen wasn’t the most honest person.

I remember one of my tasks at this job was when she asked me to write fake five-star reviews to hide a one-star they got from a client.

So it gave this student a great idea on how to fight back.

So now I write reviews that are specific enough, and bad enough that I believe people usually would rather err on the side of caution than take a risk on a small firm. It’s nothing criminal; in fact, this may not even be revenge since it’s honest. My latest one is where I generally list everything wrong with the company then end it with “Hi Doreen! :)” Is it petty? Yes. And I will do it again when they delete this one too. Eat ****, Doreen.

Sounds like Doreen deserved it!

What did Reddit make of all this?

Many dishonest business owners don’t seem to understand the power of a well-written negative review.

Most discerning people know how to tell the difference between a fake review and a real one.

Doreen’s clients deserve to know the truth about how the business truly operates.

Reviews are a great forum for people still holding a grudge.

She might have lost the internship, but she did gain the last word.

They wanted her to be more talkative, so mission accomplished!

