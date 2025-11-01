Customer Is Furious That Payment Screen Gives Her The Option To Leave A Tip, So She Insists On Canceling Her Order

Imagine going to buy coffee at your local cafe, but before you can pay, a screen pops up that gives you the option to leave a tip. Would you leave a tip, click “no tip,” or get furious at the barista for having a payment system that asks customers if they want to leave a tip?

“I have to leave a tip for some high school dropout?!” So, I barista at a small cafe five hours a day, five days a week. It’s a great job with great hours for my college schedule and the customers are generally fantastic. In fact, in the 8 months or so I’ve been on the job, I’ve only dealt with a small handful of rude customers. This lady from about 2 weeks ago was one of those people, and her comment still baffles me today.

Before I continue, I must explain how our POS system works. We use something called Square which uses the iPad for processing credit/debit cards. It’s really neat and comes with a lot of features, like a guilt-the-customer-into-tipping tool that forces non-tippers to select “NO TIP” before they can sign their names on another screen to authorize the sale. Most people don’t mind this and think it’s neat and it really boosts our tips. Except Clueless.

Clueless thinks she’s being forced to tip, not noticing the “NO TIP” option, and proceeds to yell at me and berate me. Brief conversation with her: Clueless – “The f–k is this? I have to leave a tip for some high school dropout?! CANCEL the order. CANCEL EVERYTHING. I’m never coming here again. This is extortion.” Me – “Ma’am, there’s an option below the dollar amounts you see that allows you to process the transaction without appending a tip. Here -proceeds to help her find it-” Clueless – “Oh, I see now. You’re trying to make me feel like a bad person. Well it hasn’t worked, missy! I don’t believe in tipping high school dropouts who refuse to get some education and a REAL job!! I haven’t tipped anyone in at least ten years!”

Me – “Okay…did you still want to cancel the order?” Clueless – “Absolutely! And give me back my credit card.” She leaves in a rage. I wish her a good day, and she tells me she’s going to have a bad one just to spite me (lolwut?). I hate people.

