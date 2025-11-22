Customer Wants To Speak To A Manager, But Since There Isn’t One, This Employee Promotes Himself To Manager
Imagine working at a fast food restaurant when a customer complains and asks to speak to the manager. If there weren’t actually a manager, would you tell her that or make up a lie that would surely annoy her?
In this story, one employee chooses the second option, and it gets even more amusing when she asks for a phone number to call.
Let’s see how the story plays out.
Customer at subway “wants to speak to the manager”
I worked at a subway that didn’t have any authority/managers, just a couple minimum wage base level workers.
I don’t remember what this particular customer was mad about but she was arguing with me and didn’t like the answer I gave her.
She asked to speak to the manager, and there not being a manager I decided to promote myself on the spot and replied with “manager speaking, how can I help you.”
This customer only thinks she’s going to win.
This did not make her very happy because she realized she was not going to get a different answer and asked for a phone number to call.
The owner has specifically told us never to give his cell number to customers so i gave her the store number.
She gives me a grin thinking about how much trouble she’s about to get me in when the phone behind me starts to ring.
I will never forget the face she gave me as I answer the phone, look her in the eyes, and ask her how may I help you.
I wonder what she was upset about. If it was a valid complaint, OP’s actions would be really annoying. I can see how the situation was especially amusing for OP though.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Here’s a story about a pizza place.
It would be interesting to know why she was upset.
Apparently, a lot of people complain at Subway.
This would’ve been funny!
Asking for a manager doesn’t always help.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.