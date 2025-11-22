November 22, 2025 at 1:46 am

Customer Wants To Speak To A Manager, But Since There Isn’t One, This Employee Promotes Himself To Manager

by Jayne Elliott

Imagine working at a fast food restaurant when a customer complains and asks to speak to the manager. If there weren’t actually a manager, would you tell her that or make up a lie that would surely annoy her?

In this story, one employee chooses the second option, and it gets even more amusing when she asks for a phone number to call.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Customer at subway “wants to speak to the manager”

I worked at a subway that didn’t have any authority/managers, just a couple minimum wage base level workers.

I don’t remember what this particular customer was mad about but she was arguing with me and didn’t like the answer I gave her.

She asked to speak to the manager, and there not being a manager I decided to promote myself on the spot and replied with “manager speaking, how can I help you.”

This customer only thinks she’s going to win.

This did not make her very happy because she realized she was not going to get a different answer and asked for a phone number to call.

The owner has specifically told us never to give his cell number to customers so i gave her the store number.

She gives me a grin thinking about how much trouble she’s about to get me in when the phone behind me starts to ring.

I will never forget the face she gave me as I answer the phone, look her in the eyes, and ask her how may I help you.

I wonder what she was upset about. If it was a valid complaint, OP’s actions would be really annoying. I can see how the situation was especially amusing for OP though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

