Dad Lets 15 Year Old Drive The Car, But Since It Ended Badly, And Now The Teen Wants Someone Else To Teach Them To Drive

Imagine trusting your dad when he tells you to get behind the wheel of the car for the first time. If the experience ended with a scary accident, would you trust your dad to teach you to drive, or would you want someone else to teach you?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they do not want their dad to teach them to drive. Should they let him teach them anyway?

Let’s see why they’re indecisive about this.

AITA for refusing my Dad’s offer to teach me to drive, because last time I almost died? 10 years ago, 15 year old me. Due to the terrain of the ground, our driveway is an upwards hill that is one story above our neighbors house. So if we drove off the edge of the driveway, we would crash right into the neighbours yard, a story below. Thankfully a fence is there.

His dad decided to let him drive.

Before school, my Dad is moving my sisters car with a spare key so he could move his own car out. He does, and then its time to drive my sisters car, back into the driveway. He decides to make this a teaching lesson and tells me to get behind the wheel. I do. My father is not in the passenger seat. He tells me it will be okay.

This sounds like a recipe for disaster.

I decide to trust him. I have had zero experience behind the wheel. This is my first time in a drivers seat. You can guess what happens next.

It could’ve been worse!

I crash into the fence, and thankfully, the fence is enough to stop the car from totalling over the edge. Still, it was a scary and my dad got most of the blame for it. 10 years later, I gain enough confidence to finally got my learners license. My dad takes me to an industrial area to learn how to drive. I refuse.

He wants someone else to teach him to drive.

I want to learn how to drive, but not from him. Due to past experiences, and from my elder brother and sister telling me he was a bad teacher and wouldnt really help them or explain things well enough. So i tell him such. My father is upset with me now.

He’s not sure if he messed up or not.

AITA? He did offer time out of his day to teach me to drive, possibly to make up for what happened. And I refused and made him feel bad about past experiences. Did I do wrong?

I can understand both perspectives, but he has the right to decide to let someone else teach him to drive. Perhaps one of his siblings would be a better teacher.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the dad irresponsible.

Another person calls the dad overconfident.

This is a good point!

Actions have consequences.

It’s fair to want to learn to drive from someone you can trust.

