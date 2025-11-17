Daughter Thinks She Has Found The Perfect Gift For Her Mom’s Birthday, But Her Mom’s Boyfriend Claims It’s A Really Bad Gift Idea

Imagine wanting to buy your mom something nice for her birthday. How would you decide what to get?

AITA for laughing at my mom’s bf for the birthday gift he gave her? So this happened a few years ago but this man (I’ll call him Nick) still doesn’t talk to me. I’m 25f and I was 23 at the time. I had my first job and my mom’s birthday was just around the corner, so I decided to gift her something bigger than I’ve been able to buy all those past years. She’s always liked to sew and her sewing machine broke a few months back, so I went and found the perfect sewing machine. It had flowers on it and she loves flowers, seemed good quality, good reviews, etc. I orderer it and it would arrive the next day.

Nick was at my house at the moment (he lives like 4h away by train, so he’s not here often, maybe a few days every 2-3 months). I had to go to work so I told Nick that the gift was arriving that day and I was looking around for a place to hide it. He noticed and told me that he’s just going to hide it in a drawer. I told him that it would not fit, and then he asked me what did I buy.

When I told him that it was a sewing machine, he started laughing. He said that I don’t know my mother, that a sewing machine was not appropriate for a birthday, since a birthday gift has to be something more thoughtful and meaningful. I got mad since I’m really close with my mom, and I really think I know her more than anyone else. I just left.

Her birthday comes, and she LOVES my gift. She was thinking about buying a new sewing machine since hers was broken and she uses it pretty often, and she had her eye on the same exact model I bought. The next day I told her what Nick said, and she said that she knew, and they argued about it. That night we went out to have a drink with my brother, Nick and her friends. At some point of the night, I asked my mom what Nick’s gift was, and she told me that he gifted her lingerie. Yes, lingerie. A bra and a thong.

Here’s where I could be the AH. I started laughing my butt off, turned to Nick and told him “After that speech you gave me about sentimental value and not knowing my mother, you gave her lingerie!?” while still laughing. I don’t think anyone was paying much attention tho, they were drunk and having fun, but I think I still embarrassed him. He tried to make a point but I just couldn’t stop laughing, so he eventually gave up. Up to this day, he still doesn’t say a single word to me since then.

When my lovebird passed (he was 15 and I had him most of my life) Nick happened to be at my house. Not a single word about it. I know he doesn’t care about birds, but he knows that my lovebird was damn important to the family, specially me and my brother. Every time he comes, not a single hi either. Like an hour ago I went to the living room and Nick was there with my brother. My brother said hi and I said hi back to both of them. Nick just said “Hi SWEETHEART” to my dog, that was coming behind me. Anyway, was I a jerk for laughing at him for his birthday gift to my mom?

Considering Nick is her mom’s boyfriend, lingerie isn’t exactly an inappropriate gift, but it’s not nearly as thoughtful as OP’s gift.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

