Delivery Person Tried To Deliver A Package To A Business, But Their Delivery Instructions Prevented Them From Leaving The Package Unattended

You can’t always get what you want, especially if you have unreasonable requests.

Imagine being a delivery driver, and you’re making a delivery to a business before the business has opened for the day. If the notes on the delivery said not to leave the package unattended, what would you do?

This man was an Amazon Flex driver handling early morning deliveries, and he found himself in this exact situation.

Keep reading to see how he handled it.

Delivery: The Customer Got Exactly What They Asked! My job is delivering packages for Amazon Flex. One recent day, I had a package to deliver to a business. And unlike many business deliveries, this one had a “no recipient required” in the delivery instructions. This meant that I wouldn’t have to get a signature for the delivery.

The delivery note said: “Do not leave the package unattended.”

But the delivery notes from the business itself very emphatically said that they didn’t want the package left unattended. Well, this delivery was at 7:00 am, and it turned out that the business didn’t open until 11:00 that day. This was long after my delivery block was over.

So, this man decided to just return the package to the Amazon station.

So, I returned the package to the Amazon station at the end of my delivery block. I was annoyed that I had to make this extra trip, but I also felt kind of good about it because it meant that the business wasn’t going to get their package that day. It was a kind of revenge to them for making such delivery demands! Hey… make stupid rules, get stupid results!

The company may have had a good reason not to want to leave the package unattended.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

I don’t blame them for their requirements, says this person.

Someone who worked in logistics shares their opinion.

Finally, this person thinks it’s a weird combination of requirements.

When you make unreasonable rules, you can’t complain about reasonable results.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.