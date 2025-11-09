Dieting Woman Uses A Food Scale To Help Her Reach Her Weight Goal, But This Enrages Her Friend Who Insists It’s Unnecessary And Then Leaves In A Huff

Weightloss activities are a sensitive subject for some people for many different reasons.

You probably don’t even know if it’s a sensitive topic most of the time. See how this person found out.

AITA for buying a food scale without telling my friend? I have been slightly overweight my whole life, even as a kid. Its noticeable but it doesn’t effect me much until now and “Dwayne the Rock Johnson” has been my friend for 11 years. In my late 20s, I found myself sad because I want to feel free in my skin.

She knows exactly how she can feel that way.

I feel as though losing 30 pounds would make me much much healthier and feel good, look good.

I’m very excited for myself to go through this journey and in 6 months feel just amazing. 10 days ago my food scale arrived in the mail, I have been using it to make sure my macros are in check. I haven’t felt so great in so long. The issue is that My friend “Dwayne the Rock Johnson” came over this morning to chat about life updates. We do this about every 2 months to stay close and we both enjoy it a lot. Every two months she brings her muffins and bananas and I cook myself something and we talk talk talk. It’s so cute to us. While I made myself breakfast I used my scale. I also had my pen and paper to write the numbers down and she watched.

Her friend didn’t think this was a good idea.

I thought nothing of it because like who cares right? Dwayne was ticked out of nowhere, asking me when I cared about my looks so much to be tracking every little calorie down, and how much money I spent on my silly scale and, the question she cared about the most, “Why didn’t you tell me?” I told her all the little details saying the past 10 days I learned as long as I have 20g higher protein then carbs my body is in peace while in my target calories. I said how crazy this is to know about myself, I’m so happy I bought this scale and wish I did sooner, I want to loose 30 pounds.

She told me that was silly and also told me 20g more protein most likely did nothing that grand for me and the way I ate before with no scale was perfect. She raised her voice almost yelling about how she (1 year ago) told me all about her 10 pound weight loss and how she thought it was important to take her along.

Then she gets even more angry.

But then she tells me I am fine how I am and don’t need to loose weight and at this point she’s ranting about I don’t know what. I asked her what is her point? You wanted me to tell you, but I am also perfect with how I eat now, you would have shut me down anyway? She was almost taken aback. She thought for a moment and said “You know what track your stupid macros and loose 100 pounds so you are skin and bone” and grabbed her bag but left all her food and, surprisingly (with her attitude), did not slam my door. I’m 95% sure she’s crazy about this but I’m asking for opinions about why she would ask this or get this upset. Shouldn’t she be happy for me? Should I have really told her about my scale? I’m confused.

Here is what people are saying.

Pretty much. I couldn’t be friends with someone like this.

It’s so bizarre and unhealthy.

Bingo. Real friends don’t do this.

Definitely. I’d feel uneasy around her.

True. But this isn’t how you deal with concerns.

Her friend needs therapy.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.