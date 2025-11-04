Disabled Woman’s Sister-In-Law Asked To Borrow Her Parking Badge, But She Refused To Give It To Her

I knew a guy back in the day who used to “borrow” his mom’s handicapped placard so he could get better parking spots around town.

I never thought that was a great idea, but I’m pretty sure he never got caught for it…

But if he did, the placard probably would’ve been taken away and his mom would’ve been out of luck.

And that brings us to today’s story!

Check out what this disabled person had to say when her sister-in-law asked to borrow her handicapped placard.

AITA for making parking at hospital ‘awkward’ for my SIL? “I (F26) have a couple of disabilities, including an amputation and an energy limiting condition that qualify me for a blue badge which allows me to park in disabled spots. There are times where I really need it but I don’t use it most of the time because I don’t want to take up spaces at times that I don’t need them. My SIL (F33) had to to go for an appointment and complained to my wife and I about parking being limited at the car park.

Can’t do that!

She asked if she could borrow my blue badge. And I told her no and explained that there are laws against it. She said that I was worrying too much. So I went into my own ethical objections to people who don’t need the disabled bays using them and she shut up.

This lady sounds like a bit much…

She ended up parking a few minutes down the road from the hospital and my SIL messaged my wife that I shouldn’t have ‘forced’ her walk so far when she’s already stressed. My wife stood up for me and told her to stop trying to manipulate me. But I told a couple of my friends who said that it wouldn’t have been a big deal to just lend my badge for a couple of hours. Now I’m wondering if I was being overly protective of my badge.”

There are laws against it. She did the right thing.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Those disabled parking passes are not meant to be shared.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.