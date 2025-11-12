Employee And His Coworkers Had To Follow A Strict Hair Policy, So They Came Up With A Genius Solution That Made Their Workplace A Lot More Entertaining

Strict workplace rules can trigger employees’ creativity.

No hair that touches the shirt collar? Okay. We’ll wear wigs! This story was way back in the early 90s. Back when the membership warehouse I worked for allowed smoking in the breakroom. One day, seemingly out of nowhere, our warehouse manager decided to enforce a new dress code That men’s hair could not be long enough to touch the collar of our shirt. This was a problem for a few of my coworkers who had very long hair.

One guy had been growing his out since high school, and it was down to his bottom. Well, none of them wanted to cut their hair, but were being given no wiggle room. Well, one day, the guy referenced above came to work with short hair. It looked like he actually cut it.

After a few days, he told us, no management, that he had a wig made that looked like his real hair. This led to all the other guys with questionable locks getting wigs. Now, here is where the malicious compliance comes in. The wigs became more and more ridiculous. A ginger got one that was jet black. An African-American guy had a wig with red hair.

It got to the point the shoppers were making comments. And these guys weren’t shy about telling them that management said they weren’t allowed to have long hair. The whole fiasco lasted less than 4 months. Then, we were told that as long as the natural hair was clean, presentable, and didn’t interfere with working duties, length would no longer be an issue.

The best way to fight nonsense rules is with even more nonsense.

