Employee Finally Quits Job Due To The Horrible Boss, So She Leaves A Very Special Card For Him On Her Last Day

Imagine working at a job you love but for a boss who is absolutely horrible. When you finally moved on to another job, would you quietly leave, or would you want to do something to get back at the boss?

In this story, one employee knows she has to be really clever with her revenge strategy because it can’t actually look like revenge.

Let’s see what she decides to do.

A heartfelt thank you for ruining my mental health – enjoy your ‘decorative herpes’. A few years ago I worked for an absolute jerk. I stayed in that job for six years (far longer than I really should have but I kind of needed the job at the time and truly loved what I did). It was a great learning opportunity, as I ended up learning a lot about business above and beyond my original role – I ended up as one of the most senior members of staff (not bragging- this was a small business so in reality what this meant was more work and responsibility for pennies more pay).

The boss really does sound horrible.

Needing this job for some level of financial stability, I did my best to ignore the condescending behaviour, bullying, manipulation, micro-managing, guilt tripping, advantage taking, etc. All from the boss. They were an absolute delight! 🙄

Nevertheless, as I was their most competent and trusted employee there was a terse civility between the two of us – although I’m sure they did plenty of complaining about me behind my back cos they certainly did about everyone else.

She really had to get petty.

When I finally resigned (much to their annoyance, but I was literally done at this point) I wanted to inconvenience this POS for the way they’d impacted my mental health. I had to be careful about it though, because taking someone to court over some slight genuinely wasn’t beyond them – I’d literally seen them do it. So I opted for the pettiest option I could at the time. I bought a thank you card and wrote a ‘heartfelt’ message thanking the boss for the opportunity, yadda yadda yadda… Who is going to suspect a thank you card as a “f*** you”, right?

The card was almost like a glitter bomb.

Reddit, when I tell you this card was the glitteriest card money could buy I am not joking. Think that super super fine sand-like glitter that spreads everywhere when you just look at it. The entire design on the front of this card was made in glitter, and the residual glitter from the manufacturing line clung to the inside and back of the card. So. Much. Glitter.

It was a very satisfying way to leave.

On my last day the boss wasn’t there (because of course they weren’t 🙄) so I left the card in their office, said goodbye to all of my colleagues (who I was genuinely going to miss because they were all great people), and left on my merry way, satisfied that the ‘creative herpes’ that I had left behind on that desk would have the required effect. I’ve been out of that place for two years, and one of my former colleagues has told me that they’re still finding glitter about the place. I take great satisfaction knowing that in some stupid, insignificant way I have caused that jerk at least a minor annoyance.

I personally like glitter, but I know it can be very annoying and get everywhere. They’re not going to forget OP or that card for a long, long time.

