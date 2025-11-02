Employee Planned Their Time Off Carefully And Notified Their Managers About Their Upcoming Absence, But They Still Got Blamed For Missing Work

Clear communication at work is essential for avoiding misunderstandings.

This person notified their manager three weeks in advance about their planned absence.

They confirmed twice with another manager that their days off were recorded.

However, they still ended up being assigned to the shift and receiving angry calls while away.

I know you’re 5 hours away and requested off 3 weeks ago, but we’re wondering why you aren’t here. Three weeks ago, I talked to the assistant manager at work. I told them about how I won’t be able to work from the 3rd through the 10th. I explained that it was unavoidable, and that I did all I could to get out of it, but I couldn’t.

Two days before I left, I checked the schedule. I wanted to see that I was scheduled the entire week except the days I said I could work.

This person informed another manager about their plan to take some days off.

I went to talk to the manager who normally handles schedules (we’ll call her Erin). Me: Erin, I told (other manager) I couldn’t work any of those days. Erin: You told him? He did not tell me. Me: Yeah, I explained that there’s no way I could be there this week. Erin: Ok, well, I’ll take care of it. Sorry about that.

Erin confirmed that she had blocked off their schedule for the next several days.

So, I go to work the next day (the day before I leave), and before I leave, I double checked with Erin. Me: So we’re all good for next week, right? Erin: Yep, I blocked out the rest of the days. And I’m making (other manager) take care of the rest of the days, since he didn’t tell me. You’re good to go.

But they still received calls from angry managers looking for them at work.

The next day, I take a 5-hour car trip to my grandparents’ house. I have now gotten 2 calls from angry managers asking where I am and why I’m not here for my shift. I’m so angry. I had this figured out with someone three weeks in advance. And I’m likely still going to get suspended for not showing up. I’ve called them twice now, re-explaining.

Schedule conflicts often come from miscommunications.

