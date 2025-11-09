Employee Recovering From Leg Surgery Asks Shift Leader For An Early Break, But When They Refuse, She Quits Mid-Shift On The Busiest Day, Leaving Management Scrambling

There comes a point when dealing with bad management just isn’t worth the pain… literally.

So, what would you do if you were recovering from surgery and your leg was throbbing, but your shift leader refused to let you take an early break? Would you push through the pain? Or would you finally walk out for good?

In the following story, one grocery store employee finds herself in this situation and can’t deal with it any longer. Here’s what she did next.

My Shift Leader Tried To Tell Me I Couldn’t Go On A Early Break Because I Couldn’t Walk So I Quit In The Middle Of My Shift On Our Busiest Day. Back in January, I found out I had a tumor in my tibia in my left leg, and it was pretty bad. I went for an appointment with a surgeon in April, and he told me I couldn’t work at that time because of the risk of snapping the bone. So, I had my surgery in June and finally returned to work about two and a half weeks ago. Even though I returned with no restrictions, I was warned that I still have to be careful because it’s still fresh, and if I push myself too hard, it could end badly.

Her leg was hurting, so she asked to take an early break.

So this previous Sunday, I was working, and that is our busiest day. I was a curbside shopper and was on carryout. About an hour and a half into my shift, my leg started hurting so bad that I couldn’t walk and wanted to cry in pain. I asked my shift leader if I could go on my break 20 minutes early so that I would not cause a problem with my leg. She responded with, “I’m in pain, too. This is a team effort, and unless you have a doctor’s note, you can’t leave for break.”

On break, all she could think about was how she couldn’t do this anymore.

Well, I did have a doctor’s note, so about five minutes later, she let me take a break anyway. After taking a breath, I thought about how I was done with it. I’d had multiple issues with her before, and nothing was ever done. So after my 15-minute break, I went to a manager and said, “I’m done, I quit.”

She got them good.

I walked to the time clock and clocked out. A few minutes later, I got paged to my department, and I kinda laughed. My main boss showed up to work a few minutes later. As I got my groceries and was checking out, he walked by, gave me a side glance, and turned his head away. He looked really mad. After all the stuff I had to go through, I was done. I left in the middle of my shift on our busiest day, and I was set to open all this week. Good luck, them.

Yikes! That was easily preventable.

