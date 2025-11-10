Employee Was Humiliated By A Toxic Executive Years Ago, So He Got The Last Laugh At The Executive’s Retirement Party

Office politics can get messy, especially when egos are involved.

After years of enduring a manipulative executive who made others look bad to protect himself, one employee finally got a chance for poetic payback.

Suddenly, the executive’s retirement party turned into an unforgettable (and very public) reckoning.

Read on for the full story!

I Waited Years For My Chance We had an executive at our company who would go out of his way to screw over people if there was the slightest chance he might be blamed for something. He did it to me once and made me look incompetent to our CEO. His admin assistant actually cried when she told me what he had done.

But soon, the employee was handed an opportunity they couldn’t refuse.

Years later, the guy finally retired. Guess who was assigned to “host” his retirement party?

This executive happened to have a juicy secret.

He had attended an Ivy League university back when it had been part of a weird long-term study of body types and intelligence, where all incoming freshmen had to allow themselves to be photographed in little clothing. I took this bit of info and had a graphics person put the executive’s face on a small speedo guy posing on a beach and made a big poster for everyone to sign.

The employee couldn’t wait to show the executive.

I presented it to him, saying, “We found your freshman photo!” when everyone gathered in the employee cafeteria to wish him well. Cue hysterical laughter. Yeah, it wasn’t the sendoff he expected.

Revenge is best served cold!

What did Reddit think?

Sooner or later, even high-level executives have to face the consequences of their behavior.

Sometimes it takes a while, but karma comes for everyone.

There’s some coworkers you just can’t wait to get away from.

This was really the only fitting send-off for this toxic executive.

By the end of this story, this executive got exactly what he deserved.

It wasn’t just a retirement party — it was karma’s curtain call!

