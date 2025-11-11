Employee Was Told Off By Terrible Boss For Being Two Minutes Late One Time, So She Stopped Working Extra Time And Complained About Him When He Fired Her

Some managers treat their staff like slaves.

This employee has had enough of her boss micromanaging her and telling her off when she’s slightly late, so she clocks in and out on the dot.

When he fired her for it, she had the perfect revenge.

Can’t be two minutes late? So I used to work for this terrible manager in a pharmacy, let’s call him Edwin. He was the kind of guy who wanted us to greet every client in an insanely busy store. He was the type who wanted to introduce a color wheel for when I made creams and such, and he was an overall terrible person. Edwin was the type who didn’t let me go to a funeral of a friend of mine who died at 23, and the next day, he could leave because he had to walk his dog. After a few years, I was done with all that nonsense.

The last figurative drop? He gave me this lecture in front of our patients when I was late because a bus broke down and I couldn’t get in. He told me… Work hours are from 9 to 12 and from 1 to 6:30.. got it, mate. I stopped going to the lessons we got from people during my break. And got on at exactly 9 to clock in. When he commented that I usually was early. I told him. “You said my hours are between 9 and 6:30. No exceptions?” Gave him a confused look.

So whenever I was helping a patient. I would drop everything and stop at that exact hour. He fired me, I went to the union and was paid for 2 more years by this pharmacy. Later I learned, that during COVID… He made his people work with that virus. So what did I do? I called my county’s FDA and told them all about it. The pharmacy is still shut down.

