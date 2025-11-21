Employee’s Manager Demanded A Doctor’s Note To Prove She Was Healthy After A Sick Day, So She Started Packing Her Things To Go To The Doctor

Is a doctor’s note really necessary before going back to work after a sick day?

This woman was on sick leave, and her manager asked her to submit a doctor’s note before returning to work.

So she decided to comply exactly as instructed.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Was told I required a doctor’s note after taking sick time. I had a manager who decided we needed a doctor’s note after a sick day. His reasoning was the note confirmed we were well enough to be in the office. Meanwhile, we all knew it was just to give sick staff a hard time.

This woman was asked to submit a doctor’s note, so she started walking out of the office.

When he pulled this on me, I agreed. I started packing up and told him I would contact my doctor and let him know when my doctor could see me. Then I started walking out. He asked me why I was leaving. I told him since I didn’t have a note, and I needed one to prove I was not sick and could work as per his instructions, I needed to leave.

She told her manager it would take weeks to get a doctor’s appointment.

I followed up with the fact that my doctor was in a different town, and it could be up to two weeks for me to get an appointment. All of which true. He told me I seemed fine and not to worry about the note. He stopped asking others as well.

Her boss clearly didn’t think that policy through very well.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Lol. Exactly.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their experience with their doctor.

A doctor speaks up about the matter.

Finally, here’s a doctor we all need!

The best way to prove a point is to follow a stupid rule perfectly.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.