Engaged Couple Have Been Arguing A Lot Recently, And Now They’ve Reached A Point Where They’re Deciding If They’re Going To Officially Breakup Or Go To Therapy

AITAH for wanting to be done with my finance after he denied breaking up with me ? I (F27) and my fiancé (M26) just hit our 6-year anniversary. We have two toddlers together, and honestly, our relationship has been really rough when it comes to communication. The main issue has always been him completely shutting down — stonewalling, refusing to talk, never resolving anything. In six years, we’ve never actually worked through any argument.

For the past three years, I’ve begged him to go to therapy with me. He’s always refused. Recently, we got into a discussion about me getting a job. He’s been pushing me to work again (which I understand, times are tough), but he wants me to bartend. I told him I’d rather get a regular 9–5 because I have health issues and really need insurance. Everyone in our house has insurance except me, and he’s never once offered to add me to his.

During that conversation, I got emotional — crying out of frustration because daycare is expensive, and I felt trapped in my role as a mom while he doesn’t seem to carry the same weight. I wasn’t blaming him; I was just trying to express how I felt. He looked at me and basically said he was tired and wasn’t even paying attention.

Something in me just broke right then. I can’t even describe it — it’s like a switch flipped and I felt done. I slept on the couch that night and cried for hours. He didn’t care.

A week later, I sat him down and told him we had three options: A) Couples therapy B) I get a job and we see if things improve C) We break up This was all because of his complete lack of empathy or effort to communicate — and this is after years of the same cycle. He immediately chose C. No hesitation. The next day he offered to finally do therapy but still never said we were together.

A week passed, and things were kind of okay on the surface, but I was still hurting. I haven’t been wearing my ring , I’ve slept on the couch & he’s already accused me once of cheating on him. Which I’m not. I’m just distant because I’m hurt ..? Then today, he said he “never broke up with me.” When I reminded him that he did, he said he didn’t remember — then admitted he did — then said, “it doesn’t matter.”

And now he’s telling me I have to decide right now if I still want to be with him, because he’s not doing therapy if I don’t get back with him right now. I feel like I’m losing my mind. He’s gaslighting me, making me doubt what I know happened. Am I crazy for feeling completely lost ?

