Family Member Buys Inexpensive Gifts For The Christmas Gift Exchange, So Another Relative Decides To Buy Them Equally Inexpensive Gifts The Next Year

When a large family gets together to celebrate the holidays, there is often a gift exchange. It can be a good idea to set a dollar amount range for the gifts, otherwise, some people might feel like it’s not fair.

What would you do if you got your relatives nice gifts, but they got you very cheap gifts even though you knew they could afford to buy nicer gifts?

Would you keep getting them nice gifts, or would you turn the tables and show them how it feels to get a cheap gift?

In this story, one relative is in this exact situation and chooses the second option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Relatives getting gifts they asked for, but not happy I always tried to find the best gifts for my family, no matter how much they costed. But at some point some my relatives started talking how gifts are not important, and how it’s all about family unity, and attention, and blablabla. And they announced they were not going to gift anything more than 5 bucks, and encouraged others do so also.

They were just being cheap.

It was not about the money, they earned well, it was about them not wanting to spend money for others. So, they gifted cheap things while receiving good gifts. Ok then.

Time to take their gift idea a little too seriously.

Next Christmas I carefully selected useless stuff under 5 bucks, specially for them. Other family got their good gifts, as usual. And I also said “as you asked, your gifts are under 5 bucks, but still very useful”, and told a lie about how lucky they are with this things and how they can use it (coz these cheap things needed explanation how to use them).

It sounds like they learned their lesson!

You had to see the faces of those entitled crooks! Since then, they stopped talking about “5 bucks gifts”.

They got exactly what they asked for, and sometimes that’s the only way for someone to understand why their idea is so bad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s true. Thoughtful gifts are the best.

This family apparently doesn’t give thoughtful gifts.

This family definitely gives thoughtful and useful gifts.

Exactly! It’s because the gifts are thoughtful not forced.

A useless present is worse than no present at all.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.