Family On Vacation Is In A Hotel Room Right Below A Very Loud Group, So In The Morning, The Dad Calls The Loud Family Pretending To Be The Front Desk

Some hotels have pretty thin walls…and floors. Imagine staying at a hotel with your family but the family in the room right above you is so loud that you can’t sleep.

Would you buy some ear plugs, call the front desk, or find a way to make sure the other family doesn’t get a good night sleep either?

In this story, one dad chooses the last option, and he really enjoys watching how the family reacts.

Let’s read all about it.

Free Breakfast for a Limited Time This Morning for Loud Hotel Neighbors A few weeks ago our family was staying at a hotel resort for a relaxing weekend. Unfortunately we got roomed underneath a heard of buffalo, or a family of six, I couldn’t tell which. As we put our kids to bed, we “hushed” them and reminded them we were in a hotel with other guests, so we could be as courteous as possible. Not the buffalo family above us.

He wanted his wife to be happy, which is pretty sweet.

For hours into the night, until well after midnight, they were banging and slamming things in the room above. And while I can sleep through almost anything, and the kids were exhausted and asleep, I knew it was steaming my wife. And that was making me more and more angry – Unhappy wife, unhappy life.

He’s an early bird.

Anyway, we all managed to finally fall asleep. However my super power is needing little sleep. I get up every day at 5:00a without an alarm clock. Sure enough, the next morning a few 4 hours later, I woke up like clockwork, and instantly I had my revenge.

This was a really clever idea!

Going down to the elevator core, I located a house phone and dialled their room: 6 and the room number – the room directly above ours. It rang five or six times with no answer. I hung up, and was feeling a little guilty and about to give up, when I remembered I wasn’t getting lucky today because of these clowns, said “forget it” and rang back again. This time, a groggy female answered the phone – like barely – “Heelllllooo???” she croaked into the phone.

His revenge was more than just waking the buffalo family up.

In my most chipper voice I said “Good morning! This is the front desk with your morning wakeup call! Are you awake?” — I hear confusion on the other end. “We have a special thank you gift for families staying with us today – Free breakfast buffet and admission to the waterpark today, however it is first come, first served, and you and your guests must claim your award at the front desk in the next 30 minutes.” — more confusion. and I thank her and hang up. Next I camped out in the lobby to wait and see what happened.

He really enjoyed watching what happened.

Sure enough about 20 min later, a train of groggy half-dressed family members come down to the front desk, looking annoyed, sleepy and … did I see hope their eyes? As soon as they hit the front desk, it got heated – the mom demanding to see the on-duty manager, and the manager trying to explain they didn’t call and don’t offer that. It must have taken 5 minutes for them to figure out it was a prank, and sulk back to their room. I left and went to get some coffee and enjoyed the rest of my morning.

That is funny! I love that he didn’t just call and wake them up but also came up with a reason for everyone to wake up and actually leave their room.

Nobody likes to have their sleep disturbed.

