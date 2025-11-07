Family Trusted A Trainer With Their Guard Dog, So When He Stole It The Owner Got Even By Taking His Beloved Parrot

There’s nothing more infuriating than realizing someone you trusted just stole from you.

When one family’s dog trainer decided to cross the line by stealing the dog, the trainer didn’t just lose a client — they made a lifelong enemy.

The owner’s revenge was simple, clever, and involved a very expensive parrot.

Read on for the full story!

Steal my dog? I’m taking your parrot. My aunt and uncle had purchased an expensive guard dog from a breeder and hired a dog trainer to teach it. The trainer worked with them for almost a year, and everything seemed to be fine. Then one day, my uncle came home and the dog was missing.

Soon, the owner’s worst fears were realized.

He tracked it down and discovered, with help from the neighbors, that the trainer had been by — and it turned out he had stolen the dog. My uncle tried contacting the dog trainer, but he did not return the calls. So he went to the trainer’s home and was able to retrieve his dog when the trainer’s roommate let him in.

But the owner soon found a pretty bold way to get even.

While he was there, he discovered that the dog trainer had a very pricey parrot. So along with his dog, he removed the parrot, cage, and all supplies. He then left a message for the dog trainer that if he wanted his parrot back, he would have to come and retrieve him.

The owner had the thief exactly where he wanted him.

Of course, my uncle would’ve called the police had the trainer shown up — and the trainer knew it. The guy never did show, so my uncle now had his dog and a lovely parrot. He kept the parrot for a number of years and eventually donated it to a zoo.

This thief got exactly what he deserved.

