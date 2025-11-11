He Destroyed The Drone That Was Harassing His Dog, And The Neighbor Had To Pay Vet Bills Besides

The concept of freedom has made a lot of people think that means they can do whatever they want, regardless of how it affects others.

Neighbor Sued Me After Harassing My Dog for Months, Lost Horribly About 6 or 7 months ago, my neighbor got a drone. I don’t mind people having hobbies, but for some reason he insisted on flying like the biggest jerk possible. He would hover in front of other houses and windows, try to “race” cars going down the road and worst of all he had a habit of flying his drone in my fenced back yard buzzing over my dog.

He would dive low just over my dogs head before circling around to do it again.

My dog isn’t small, he’s about 70lbs and a malamute, but the drone terrified him, and I was worried what would happen if it hit him. I asked my neighbor several times to please not fly in my yard and explained that it was scaring my dog. He basically told me to get lost and laughed in my face. When it still continued, I called the police. Unfortunately there wasn’t much they could do other than ask him to please not fly over my house/property.

Finally, in late December it happened – my dog got tired of his nonsense and managed to catch the drone right as it was diving towards him. He shredded the drone, the thing was just a jumbled mess of wires and plastic. Neighbor was ticked. He stormed over to my house swearing and threatening me, which I ignored. A week later, I got a summons to small claims court – he wanted $900 for the cost of his drone and an additional $300 for supposedly denying him access to his property (the drone sat in my yard for a couple hours before it was retrieved). He could have killed my dog. I don’t have kids or a girlfriend, I just have my dog who is my best friend for the past 7 years. That dog has moved with me three times, was there when I graduated college, saw me buy my first house and my first new car. I love my dog. I went to LegalAdvice, got some great help from them. Turns out, him suing me was the best thing to ever happen.

When we got to small claims court, the judge basically laughed away his claims that I had intentionally trained my dog to attack his drone. But little did he know I was prepared. I had dozens of photos of my yard showing it was impossible for him to “accidentally” fly that low to my dog, videos of him harassing my dog in the past and I had saved all my medical bills from taking my dog to the vet. $700 for an xray? Check. Another $250 to sedate him during? Why not, don’t want him being uncomfortable. Full dental exam with tooth cleaning/repair? $400. Then there was the cost of anti-anxiety meds and a secondary check up, wet food for a week in case his teeth were hurt, and extra just for good measure. In the end, the jerk ended up owing me almost $2,000.

Also, he is being investigated by the FAA for not having a registered drone and violating several FAA regulations. They include drone flight, too near an airport, flying too close to other people, out of sight of operator and flying way above the maximum altitude. Enjoy never being allowed to fly drones again, jerk.

