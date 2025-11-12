Friend Group Got Tired Of Covering Their Freeloading Friend On Every Trip, But When They Planned The Next One Without Her, It Threatened To Tear The Group Apart

Money doesn’t always buy happiness, but it can definitely ruin a friendship.

After one too many “I’ll pay you back later” moments, one friend group decided to plan a trip without their freeloading friend.

But when she found out, it led to an uncomfortable confrontation that was a long time coming.

AITA for not inviting one friend to a girls’ trip because she never pays her share? I have a close group of girlfriends, and we often do short trips together from time to time. One of them is fun to hang out with, but she’s terrible with money.

She’s built some pretty terrible habits when it comes to money.

Every single trip, she “forgets” to pay someone back for gas, skips out on drinks because she’s “broke,” or promises to send her share for the Airbnb and then doesn’t until we all start reminding her. It’s never huge amounts, but it always ends up with someone covering for her and feeling awkward about asking.

So when the group started planning the next trip, they decided they were done with her freeloading.

This year, the three of us decided to go to a lake house for a long weekend. When we planned it, we agreed that we wanted it to be stress-free, so we didn’t invite her. We didn’t lie — we just didn’t tell her.

But when she found out, things didn’t end well.

Of course, she found out from Instagram. She texted me saying it was really hurtful and that she thought we were all friends. I told her honestly that the money issue had become a pattern and it was making the trips annoying. We didn’t mind at first, but gradually it became clear she just doesn’t want to pay anything at all.

The worst part is that she totally could pay.

She is not poor or struggling — that would be a different story. Now she’s saying I excluded her over money, not friendship. I just didn’t want to spend another trip being the one chasing her for another debt. AITA for leaving her out?

Friendship and finance is always a delicate line to walk.

