Gas Station Decides To Stop Making Hand Sanitizer Available For Customers, But One Complains When She Sees A Bottle Behind The Counter

Imagine working at a gas station where you handle money a lot and often need to clean your hands.

If your store were running low on hand sanitizer, would you think it would be a good idea to keep the hand sanitizer for employee use only, or would you continue to let customers use it as well even if it ran out before you got more in stock?

In this story, one store manager is in this situation and decides to keep the hand sanitizer behind the counter for employee use only. One customer seems to think this is a bad idea.

Let’s read the whole story.

“You need to put those outside for the customers” This happened about a month or so ago. I work a a fuel center. We used to have a bottle of hand sanitizer outside the counter for the customers to use. We had to stop this and put it inside of our kiosk because we were told that we wouldn’t be getting anymore for a while if we ran out. We are handling cash all day so my boss decided to take the bottle from the counter and put it inside. At that point we only had like a full bottle and a quarter of a bottle. Another reason why we took it inside is because customers were doing like five or six pumps instead of one or two.

The interaction starts normally enough.

Anyways to the story. It was a cloudy day and it wasn’t too busy outside. The lady pulls up next to pump six and comes up to the window after a few moments of getting her method of payment. “Hello, ma’am. How are you?” “I’m good. 20 on pump six please” Her voice trails off as I am setting up the transaction. I ask her for her loyalty discount card and I scan it where she holds it up.

The customer makes a suggestion.

She seems to be looking around the kiosk for some reason. I think she spotted the bottle of hand sanitizer that was next to the cash register. She suddenly says “Yall should have that outside for us customers” I am slightly taken aback but I reply with “We did but we had to take it inside because it was running out pretty quickly. I’m sorry about that, ma’am” She then quints her eyes and looks hard enough to see the back of the kiosk where our backstock is. She spots the almost full one and is upset.

The customer seems to think she knows better.

“Why can’t you just put that one outside?” I then sighed mentally and replied with “That hand sanitizer is only for employees. We did have it outside for customers but it was going pretty fast. We had to put it inside because we don’t know when we are getting some more” She huffed and then got her gas and left. I texted my boss about it. She replied with “Yeah. Well, too bad. She can buy her own or stay at home”

It’s great when there’s hand sanitizer available for the general public, but if she needs hand sanitizer so badly, she really should just buy some.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person can relate to this problem but with a different product.

Another customer stole hand sanitizer.

This is good advice.

This is ridiculous!

Some customers think they’re entitled to everything.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.