Grandson Tried To Help His Recovering Grandmother Get To The Bank, So He Took Petty Revenge On A Rude Driver Who Stole The Only Handicapped Parking Spot

Everyone knows parking spots for people with disabilities exist for a reason, but not everyone seems to care.

When one man tried to help his grandmother get to the bank, a selfish driver shamelessly occupied the only remaining handicapped spot.

Still, he found a clever way to make his point without saying a word.

Woman parks in handicapped ramp, has to wait for me to lower grandma and set up her wheelchair. Gran Gran had a few surgeries recently, which meant she was laying in a hospital bed for a while. She’s been having trouble moving and hasn’t been able to go to the bank to take care of some things, so I offered to take her.

But parking at the bank wasn’t as straightforward as he hoped.

When we got there, parking was an issue. It’s a small bank with not nearly enough parking.

So he keeps looking, hoping there’s something he missed before.

I did a few laps to see if there was any available spot — let alone one with enough room to lower the wheelchair and carry Gran to it. Eventually, I decided to just lower her and park far away. I did another lap to reach the handicap spot and ramp, and someone was parked there.

Finally, he realizes what needed to be done.

I was tired of doing laps, and that was the only ramp, so I parked behind the dame and calmly lowered and set up the wheelchair. Then, I helped Granny into her chair. I only slowed her down by like a minute or two, but I hope she felt at least some shame.

The trip may have taken a little longer, but it was totally worth it.

Can people really not read signs?

