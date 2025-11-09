Grieving Sister Told Her Brother That His Fiancée Was Annoyed He Was Visiting Their Ill Grandma, And Now The Fiancée Won’t Speak To Her

Family problems don’t go away just because a family member has a grave prognosis.

In this story, it actually ramped up another issue. Check out how things unfolded.

AITA for telling my brother his fiancée was talking about a dying family member I was in a group chat with my sister in law to be and her friend. Me and my family were told in September that my grandmother had cancer and recently learned it’s getting worse as the days go by. My brother has been going over there a lot, she’s tagged along with him.

Grandma’s prognosis isn’t the only drama going on.

My sister-in-law texted the group chat and said that she was annoyed that he was going over there. I told her to take it easy on my brother since this is a hard time on everyone. I was keeping her up to date on things and told her my grandma’s cancer has spread and she got mad they might have to cancel plans with my brother’s childhood best friend and saying she was mad at the fact that he was going over there. I told my dad who then told my aunt who let everything slip out to my brother one day. He asked me to send photos and I wasn’t gonna hide what she had said about everything so I sent her it. She and my brother got into an argument over the fact she was venting to me about my grandma.

Things aren’t cooling down despite the seriousness of the situation.

I had texted her last week to tell her that it wasn’t my intention to cause an argument but I haven’t been asked if I was okay and how I was doing durning her ranting. She told me she had to return the key and she’s not welcome over there right now and told her friend that she wanted an apology. All I could say was “I’m sorry” since I couldn’t really think of an apology at the time that wasn’t super snarky. Then she told her friend she didn’t wanna talk to me and said that I needed to come up with a better apology before anything. AITA?

What a shame they are dealing with this as grandma as dying.

