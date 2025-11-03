Groomsman Is Paired Up With His Ex In Wedding Party, And His Girlfriend Felt Really “Disrespected” By The Situation

When you plan a wedding, there are a lot of details to figure out, and it can be hard to try to please all the people all the time.

What would you do if your wedding party included a groomsman and a bridesmaid who used to be a couple but have since broken up and started dating other people?

Would you think it would be okay to pair them up in the wedding party anyway?

In this story, one bride was in this situation and thought it would be perfectly fine to pair up the former couple, but now, she’s rethinking that decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not making my BIL’s girlfriend a bridesmaid and pairing him with his ex? So I (26F) got married a month ago to my first boyfriend (25M). We met in college at 19, started dating, and I moved in with him at 23 (still feels surreal to call him my husband 🥹) One of my closest friends (let’s call her Jane) dated my husband’s older brother (27M, let’s call him Joe) for over 2 years. We introduced them back then, but they broke up over a year ago. It wasn’t a messy breakup, Jane told our circle it just wasn’t working out. Joe never really shared his side, so that’s all we knew.

Joe has a new girlfriend.

Anyway, Joe has been dating his current girlfriend (27F, let’s call her Kate) for 5 months at the time of our wedding. I am not super close to her as we only see each other at least once or twice a month. At my wedding, Jane was one of my bridesmaids and Joe was one of the groomsmen. Naturally, they were paired to walk down the aisle together. We had 4 bridesmaids and 4 groomsmen (plus MOH and best man), and the pairings were just the most practical, 2 bridesmaids walked with their own boyfriends, another paired with a mutual friend, and that left Joe + Jane.

Kate was upset.

Everything went smoothly… until after our honeymoon. My new SIL told me that Kate had confided in her that she felt left out and “disrespected” that Joe was paired with his ex. She also said we were “teasing them for looking good together” right in front of her. For the record, I never said that. The photographer made a comment during the lineup, and people laughed.

She’s wondering if she messed up.

Now, GF has blocked me on Instagram, and I’m sitting here wondering if I should have handled things differently. AITAH for not making Kate (who I barely knew and had only been dating Joe for 5 months) one of my bridesmaids, and for pairing Joe with Jane, his ex?

