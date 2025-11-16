Guy Is Uncomfortable When People Assume His Mental Health Condition, So He Got Upset At His Friend For Jokingly Calling Him Autistic

Mental health is not a joking matter.

This man has had a history of being misdiagnosed about his mental health state, so he is uncomfortable when people make assumptions.

But when he told off a friend for calling him autistic, the friend group was divided.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for asking a friend to stop insisting I’m autistic? For some context, while growing up, my mother would always insist that something was wrong with me mentally growing up. This spanned from when I was about 8 until I was 17. Most of my childhood was spent seeing different therapists, doctors, and psychiatrists. She did turn out to be right that there was something. I was formally diagnosed with OCD and ADHD at different points, and I was screened for autism twice but it was determined I am not autistic. But because of this, I’m extremely uncomfortable with people even joking about my mental health or things I may or may not have.

This man’s friend, Lia, has a habit of calling everyone autistic.

I’m in a friend group of 4 other people and it’s not something that’s ever been an issue. One of them knows about my childhood and mother as one of them grew up with me. Lately one of them, Lia, has been on a kick of saying everyone is autistic. “Your ‘tism is showing” or “That’s just part of being autistic.” The others don’t mind those jokes directed at them, which is fine. That doesn’t bother me at all. But yesterday we went to lunch, and I took pickles off of my sandwich and another friend joked that I was being too picky. But Lia chimed in with “That’s just because he’s autistic.”

He asked her to stop, and an argument erupted.

When I asked her to please not call me autistic, she asked “Why? It’s not like I’m wrong.” I told her I’m uncomfortable with people assuming about my mental health and she just told me I’m “disgusting for acting like being called autistic is an insult.” My one friend is saying I was right to set a boundary. But I’ve been getting texts from the other two asking me to just apologize. So I want an outside perspective to see if I really am an AH for asking her not to call me autistic.

Tell her off. She’s has no right to diagnose others.

Other people in the comments are weighing in.

This one shares a personal thought.

Lia is a bully, says this person.

This one is chiming in.

Some valid points from this user.

And this one offers some advice.

Stop bullying about mental health.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.