Guy Misses Hanging Out With His Friend, But His Friend Always Insists On Bringing His Girlfriend With Them And Doing Activities She Likes

Would you be annoyed if your friend always brought their partner with them whenever you hung out? Would you ever miss the days of hanging out before they were in a long-term relationship?

After years of being inseparable, one man says his friendship has slowly faded ever since his best friend got into a long-term relationship.

Every plan now revolves around the girlfriend, whether it’s her hobbies, her schedule or her presence.

He finally asked for a guys-only night to reconnect, but his suggestion didn’t go the way he expected.

AITA for Saying No to Hanging Out as a Group and Wanting a One-on-One Guys’ Night Instead? One of my (im.a guy) best friends (also a guy) has been in a relationship for a few years now. We used to hang out a lot, gaming, trying new restaurants, and doing activities we both enjoyed. But since he started dating his girlfriend, things have changed a lot. He lives really close to me, but we barely see each other anymore.

Hanging out with his friend isn’t fun anymore.

He rarely texts first, sometimes going weeks without saying anything unless I reach out. When I do try to make plans, he usually says he’s busy, and on the rare occasions he’s not, he only wants to hang out if his girlfriend can come too. The thing is, the activities they plan are always based on what she wants to do, cafes, movies, outings that she enjoys. They’re not things I’m interested in, and they’re completely different from the stuff my friend and I used to bond over. It’s gotten to the point where, if I want to see him, I have to agree to spend time doing things I don’t enjoy, just to keep the friendship alive. It honestly feels more like a chore now than a friendship.

He had a suggestion.

Recently, I told him I’d rather skip the group hangouts and that I’d love to have a proper guys’ night, just the two of us or with the other guys in the group catching up like before. He didn’t seem mad, but I could tell he was disappointed and since then he hasnt asked to hang out. I again suggested recently we catchup and once again he suggesed we do sth with his girlfriend to which i said no again, because at this point, I just want to feel like my friendship with him actually still exists on its own.

So, AITA for saying no to group hangouts and wanting one-on-one time or a strictly guys hangout instead?

Most Reddit commenters agreed he wasn’t wrong for missing his friend or wanting alone time.

They said relationships naturally shift friendships, but it’s fair to want balance, and refusing constant third-wheeling doesn’t make him selfish.

This person says even though she is NTA, it doesn’t mean the friend is going to get his act together.

This person affirms that friendships do change, and maybe it’s time to call it quits.

This person says no one is actually an AH here, it’s just a sad situation all around.

Missing your best friend isn’t toxic, but sometimes, love turns “bros before” into “bros no more.”

