Have You Ever Seen An Avocado Ripeness Machine? This Grocery Shopper In Finland Shows Us How It Works.

Well, this sounds pretty cool!

A woman named Promise who lives in Finland showed viewers something that I’m convinced would be a big hit in the U.S.: machines in grocery stores that let customers know if avocados are ripe.

Promise told viewers, “I don’t know if this is just a thing in Finland, but have you guys seen the avocado checkers?”

The TikTokker held an avocado up to a device.

She asked her partner, who speaks Finnish, to translate what the message on the device said.

He told her, “Wait two days.”

Promise tested another avocado and her partner said, “Eat today.”

Impressive!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

We need these in the U.S.!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.