November 11, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Have You Ever Seen An Avocado Ripeness Machine? This Grocery Shopper In Finland Shows Us How It Works.

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a grocery store

TikTok/@caydusmusic

Well, this sounds pretty cool!

A woman named Promise who lives in Finland showed viewers something that I’m convinced would be a big hit in the U.S.: machines in grocery stores that let customers know if avocados are ripe.

woman holding an avocado

TikTok/@caydusmusic

Promise told viewers, “I don’t know if this is just a thing in Finland, but have you guys seen the avocado checkers?”

The TikTokker held an avocado up to a device.

woman with an avocado

TikTok/@caydusmusic

She asked her partner, who speaks Finnish, to translate what the message on the device said.

He told her, “Wait two days.”

Promise tested another avocado and her partner said, “Eat today.”

Impressive!

woman at an avocado reader

TikTok/@caydusmusic

Check out the video.

@caydusmusic

#livingabroad #internationalcouple #suomitiktok #finland

♬ original sound – Promise + Jukka Backlund

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.10.18 AM Have You Ever Seen An Avocado Ripeness Machine? This Grocery Shopper In Finland Shows Us How It Works.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.10.28 AM Have You Ever Seen An Avocado Ripeness Machine? This Grocery Shopper In Finland Shows Us How It Works.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.10.52 AM Have You Ever Seen An Avocado Ripeness Machine? This Grocery Shopper In Finland Shows Us How It Works.

We need these in the U.S.!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter