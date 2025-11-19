He Let His Coworker Borrow His Parking Spot, But Then He Well Overstayed His Welcome And Chaos Ensued

For those who drive their car to work or in a city, parking spots are a high-stakes matter.

How would you handle a trusted colleague betraying your trust and stealing your parking spot? One guy shared how he handled a sneaky coworker recently on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Made him wait all day

So my company let you choose between two options when you get employed there, either you got all of your public transport reimbursed, or you got a parking spot in the underground building.

Last week, one of my coworkers asked me if he could take my spot for the morning.

A dangerous favor to start allowing…

I told him I’d back in office by 10am and would need my spot then for the rest of the day.

He told me to not worry.

Sounds about right.

Cut to today at 10am with nobody in sight, he didn’t answer my calls, so I waited until 10:20.

Still nobody, so I parked as close as I could behind him, and left my car there, already late for my meeting.

He starts to call me at 3PM asking to leave.

How convenient!

5 hours after the time I told him I needed my space.

So I told him I’m in a meeting and can’t move.

He start to spam me at 3:30 to get my car out the way, but I was taking a coffee break with another coworker and let him know I still was in meeting.

You snooze, you lose!

At 5PM after 12 missed call from him, a coworker told me he had leave the building and called a taxi lol

I left at 5:10PM and let the building management that someone has been in my spot since the morning.

Will see tomorrow how it goes. Take my time I’ll take yours

This guy does NOT play when it comes to his parking. Let’s see if Reddit supported that decision.

Most comments valued the lesson that was taught.



And validated the original poster’s decision.



Some got very invested in the outcome.



Others shared their own experiences.



But all agreed the right thing was done.



That’s just the law of the lot in action.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.