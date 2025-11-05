Her Boyfriend’s Friends Mercilessly Made Fun Of Her At His Birthday Dinner, So She Quietly Left Early

Meeting your partner’s friends is an intimidating new step in a relationship, and it’s easy to worry about what could go wrong.

How would you handle a worst-case scenario where pretty much everything DID actually go wrong?

In this story, one woman was in that exact situation, and when her boyfriend wouldn’t defend her, she stood up for herself. Here’s what went down.

AITA for leaving my boyfriend’s birthday dinner after his friends made fun of me?

My boyfriend (28M) and I (26F) have been dating for about two years.

He is funny, clever and he is very nice but when he is with his friends he becomes a totally different person.

Sounds like she already has her answer.

His birthday was last week, and he invited me to a dinner with his nearest circle of friends, people whom I do not know very well.

I was also a little nervous and dressed well to try to make a good impression.

As I sat down, one of his friends made fun of me saying that I was the silent one who had finally broken out of her cave.

Sheesh, give the girl a break.

All of them laughed, my boyfriend included.

Then the other one was saying something such as, she must have made you come here instead of playing the game, huh?

I attempted to laugh it off but it continued.

They made fun at me regarding my work (oh so you work at home, must be nice to do nothing all day) and even about my food order.

My boyfriend just smirked and said, she is a sensitive girl, guys, don’t make her cry.

Good for her!

I went to use the bathroom, but as I returned they were still discussing me.

I informed my boyfriend that I didn’t feel comfortable and I was going to go home.

He rolled his eyes and told me to not to make a scene.

So I left quietly.

This guy sounds like a loser.

In the evening, he wrote to me that I had humiliated him by leaving and ruined his birthday dinner.

I said to him he should have defended me.

You must know how to laugh at a joke, he said.

His friends now believe that I am too emotional and he has not spoken to me in two days. AITA?

Well, this seems pretty cut and dry. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Many felt the answer was simple.



Others asked for more information.



One person provided what they thought she should have said.



Another pointed out an uncomfortable truth.



But ultimately, everything ended with some tough love.



She took the heat, but she got out of the kitchen.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.