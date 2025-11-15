Her Cousin Wanted To Keep Her Baby A Secret From Their Relatives, But This Woman Informed Her That Another Aunt Already Knew About It

Family secrets can create unexpected conflicts.

This woman’s cousin had a baby, and she wanted to keep it a secret from their relatives.

But another aunt mentioned seeing the baby in public, so she and her mom didn’t deny the truth.

Now, her cousin and her cousin’s mom are upset for ruining their secret and their Mother’s Day celebration.

AITA for telling my cousin my other aunt knew about her baby? My cousin Jen had her baby in secret. Nobody knew she was pregnant until about two or three months after she gave birth. One day, she and my aunt came to my house and showed us the baby. Needless to say, we were excited and happy, but also shocked. We didn’t say anything because it really wasn’t our business.

Now a year later, it was Mother’s Day. Like some families, we were planning to get together. Two days before Mother’s Day, my aunt Alisha came over to invite us to a party on the same day as Mother’s Day. Before she left, she asked how my aunt Beth felt about being a grandma.

We were surprised because, for context, Jen still wants to keep her baby a secret, And she doesn’t want anyone outside of close family to know.

My aunt Alisha told us not to lie because she saw Jen with the baby at a store. All my mom said was, “Yes, she’s happy to be a grandma,” and then my aunt left. That was truly it.

On Mother’s Day, Jen and Beth dropped off some chicken at our house for my mom to cook. My mom told them that Aunt Alisha knew about the baby and had seen them at the store. Jen started crying. She told my mom to shut up and not talk about it because it was going to ruin her day. And she asked why Aunt Alisha had to know. They ended up leaving and didn’t come back for the gathering.

The next day, Aunt Beth sent my mom a message. She was basically saying that people were talking badly about Jen and the baby. She said they were extremely hurt and that we had ruined Jen’s first Mother’s Day. She also said the whole situation could have been avoided.

My mom didn’t reply because we honestly don’t think we did anything wrong. We felt like they were being dramatic. Now it’s September, and they still haven’t reached out to us like they normally would. My mom has tried calling Aunt Beth three times to talk about it. But she doesn’t answer and just sends the calls to voicemail.

I told my mom not to reach out again unless they make the first move because I really don’t think we did anything wrong. It’s not our fault they wanted to keep the baby a secret. So my question is: Am I the jerk here? If I am, what did I do wrong? And if I’m not, what should I do? I really miss them, especially the baby. It’s been really sad to miss the baby’s first birthday and everything else in their life.

There’s no secret that won’t be revealed eventually. Deal with it.

