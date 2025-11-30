Her Friend Went To An Event With Her Boyfriend Instead Of Her, But Then They Broke Up And She Regrets It, So She Basically Said “I Told You So”

When a friend decides to go to an event that you have been dreaming of with her boyfriend instead of you, it can hurt.

What would you do if that happened to you, but then she broke up with her boyfriend, and now she is sad about it?

That is what happened to the friend in this story, so she kind of rubbed it in her face that she made the wrong choice, and now her friend is upset.

AITA for telling my best friend she’d regret going to our dream concert with her boyfriend instead of me? My best friend (19F) and I (18F) have always talked about going to this artist’s concert together.

I bet they were very excited.

We’ve talked about going together for years so when the tour was announced I texted her right away. Then she dropped the bomb on me that she was going with her boyfriend of 8 months instead.

It is completely understandable why she was hurt by this.

I was pretty hurt but stayed quiet since there was a second date later. I pointed out to her that this was one of her favorite artists and going with her boyfriend would probably ruin her memories of it.

This feels like putting salt in the wound.

After the show, I found out her boyfriend brought two of his friends along too, which honestly made me feel worse, since she could’ve brought me but chose not to. (Context: I’m also friends with her boyfriend and his friends so it would’ve been equivalent to a friend group. She’s always been a bit male-centered and enjoys being the only girl in groups of boys which I’m assuming is why she didn’t tell me first).

I suppose this is reasonable.

But I still didn’t say anything. When the next date came around, I asked if she wanted me to get tickets, and she said she’d rather not spend $200 to see the same artist again and would rather use that money to see a concert. Then I realized it wasn’t really about money, she just didn’t want to go with me.

No surprise here.

A few months later, she and her boyfriend broke up. While I was helping her through it one night, one of the artist’s songs came on, and she said she regretted going with him because now all those memories are tied to him.

This has “I told you so” vibes.

I told her I’d warned her she might regret it, and she got mad, saying I shouldn’t bring that up when she’s upset. Now things feel tense between us. I didn’t say it to be petty, I just got a bit ticked off because I’d told her the exact same thing before and she brushed me off. But she thinks I was being insensitive.

It was insensitive, even if that wasn’t her intent.

So, AITA for reminding her she’d regret going with her boyfriend instead of me?

While it is obvious that the friend should have gone with her, bringing it up while she is hurting is insensitive and unnecessary.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

