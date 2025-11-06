Her Husband And His Brother Are Estranged, But Their Mother Keeps Talking To Her About The Brother-In-Law’s Kids That She Has Never Met

It can be very sad when two brothers don’t like each other and become estranged, but it is a reality sometimes.

What would you do if your mother-in-law kept talking about your brother-in-laws kids around you, even though you never met them?

That is what is happening to the wife in this story, and she is thinking about asking her to stop.

WIBTA for asking my MIL to stop talking about her grandkids? My husband and his brother have been estranged for over 10 years, as in haven’t spoken to each other or been in the same room together.

They never got along as kids and as adults they had a falling out and neither cared enough to repair the relationship as they both didn’t like each other anyway. My BIL over the last 10 years has come to actively hate my husband and, from what we’ve heard from other people, like people do not even speak about us in front of him because of it.

Now, onto my MIL. My BIL has two kids and we have one. We’ve never met this kids and they’ve never met our child. As far as I know, BIL and SIL don’t really know much about our kid but I don’t know that for sure obviously.

Understandably my MIL loves her grandkids very much and talks about them a lot. Now, when I say I know everything about my BILs kids, I know everything.

I know about his daughters multiple UTIs, what sports teams they play for, when they learned to ride a bike, everything they do for vacation, etc. I know more about them than I do my friends kids because my MIL talks about them SO MUCH.

I honestly feel like my BIL wouldn’t want us to know so much about his kids since he hates us so much. But every conversation my MIL has she finds a way to turn it about my BILs kids.

Like if I say my child has gymnastics that week she’ll say his kid just did a back handspring. I feel bad because I don’t think she has many friends to talk to about them but honestly I’m sick of hearing about the kids and feeling like everything is about them.

I’ve tried kind of ignoring her when she says something about them or changing the topic but it doesn’t always work that great. So WIBTA for asking her to stop talking about them so much or even completely?

