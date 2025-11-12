Her Husband Wanted To Reconcile With Her, But She Demanded That His Sister Apologize First For Mistreating Her In The Past

Some in-laws can be very difficult to deal with.

This woman has faced years of hostility from her husband’s sister since becoming a mother.

She has received insults, exclusion, and even boundary neglect from her sister-in-law.

But her husband continues to defend his sister’s behavior.

AITA for insisting my husband’s sister apologize before being allowed access to our kids? My husband (separated, but we’ve been together 6 years) has a sister. She has been hostile toward me since we had children. At first, it was snide remarks, but over the years, it escalated to bigger boundary issues. She lives across the country but throws fits if we can’t FaceTime on her schedule.

When she visited, she excluded me from conversations. She took family photos without me in it and also ignored boundaries with my toddler. For example, she picked him up while he screamed or mocked him for running to me. She even said her mom could take him instead of me.

I was upset, but my husband always takes her side after talking to her. He’s even accused me of trying to isolate him from his family, even though I’ve encouraged visits with his parents. The hostility has continued. She openly insults me in group chats with my husband while still demanding full access to my kids. My husband defends her and won’t set boundaries.

We’ve been separated for a couple of months, and now he wants to reconcile. I told him I’d be open to that only if his sister apologizes and takes accountability. Because I won’t expose my kids to someone who mistreats me and ignores their boundaries. He says he can’t make her apologize and refuses to create distance. But still thinks she should have a relationship with our kids. AITA for making an apology from her a condition of us getting back together?

Respect should never be optional in family relationships.

