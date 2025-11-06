Her Unlicensed Cousin Crashed Her Car, And Thinks She Should Say She Was Driving Instead Of Making Him Pay For It

When young, people make stupid decisions all the time.

What would you do if you let your younger cousin drive your car even though he didn’t have a license, and he crashed it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she is making him pay for the damages, but he is upset that she won’t just say she crashed it herself and file an insurance claim.

AITA for not letting my cousin get away with trouble ? Me, (F18), and my friends were out in the city with my car.

Sounds like a fun day out.

We drove around and then we went to other friend’s garage, to get my car details fixed. In addition to our mutual friend, there was my cousin with him (M17), he doesn’t have his driver’s license.

If he doesn’t have a license, he shouldn’t drive.

So, we drove to that location, and my cousin said that he will drive up the ramp, and when my car would get fixed he would drive it down. He also asked to drive a little bit with my car.

It isn’t about trust. It is about legality and insurance coverage.

I trusted him, because he has a lot of knowledge with cars, he has driven a car before multiple times. It was night, the location we were at had gravel road, no houses, only stoned fences, but it was pretty far from them, so I thought nothing bad would happen.

This was a mistake.

So, I agreed, in the car there were my other friends ( F18 and F17).

Sounds like he was trying to show off.

Apparently he drove away very fast and reckless (110km/h =68mph), and then he crashed. My car was totally wrecked, airbags went out, glasses were shattered, the whole front and left side were totaled.

I hope everyone was ok.

I ran back to them and had a panic attack. I could have fixed the car with insurance, but I didn’t want to take the blame for something I technically didn’t do.

She should have just called the cops.

I didn’t call the cops, I talked to my parents ( obviously they weren’t happy and calm about this situation), but instead we decided he had to pay for everything, and it wasn’t even a lot (only 1 thousand € ). He is very mad about this , he said it would be easier to tell the insurance I had crashed the car.

No way, if she takes the blame, her insurance will go way up.

AITA for not taking the blame?

If the total damages is just $1000, the insurance likely wouldn’t have paid it out anyway after the deductible.

Either way, however, she is doing him a favor by not reporting it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments below have to say about it.

Here is someone who says not reporting it to the police just protects her.

Yup, both of them did dumb things.

Here is someone who says the cousin needs to learn his lesson.

This commenter says the cousin can be mad, but he has to pay.

Yup, both parties made mistakes.

There is plenty of blame to go around.

