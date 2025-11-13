Her Work Shift Was Cancelled, But Instead Of Tackling Other Responsibilities, She Indulged In A Day Alone At The Beach

We all need time to ourselves now and then.

The thing is, saying that out loud can sometimes cause trouble in our relationships.

So, this woman didn’t say anything, just grabbed that time with both hands.

Check it out.

My work shift got canceled last minute, so I decided to sneak off for a little “me” time at the beach I was supposed to work that afternoon, but I got the call that I was off. Lately, my home life has been super stressful, and I realized I hadn’t had a moment to myself in weeks. So, I threw on my usual work clothes, got in the car like I was heading to the office, and drove straight past the usual route to freedom.

It sounds like a blissful few hours.

When I got there, the beach was practically empty, just the sound of waves and seagulls. I grabbed a blanket I keep in my trunk, changed into my swimsuit under my clothes, and kicked back for a couple of hours. I even brought a book I’d been meaning to read, and for once, I didn’t check my phone or worry about responsibilities.

And she plans to do it again.

By the time I left, my shoulders felt lighter and my mind clearer. It was wild how a few hours of solo beach time made me feel like a new person. Definitely planning to make this little escape a regular thing whenever I can.

She shouldn’t feel too badly, right?

Let’s find out if Reddit agrees.

This person says she did nothing wrong.

Communication is important too.

It’s important to disconnect a little.

Just a little time here and there.

The money usually isn’t worth it.

We’re so connected all the time.

It feels so good to turn it all off, if only for a little while.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.