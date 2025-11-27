High School Girl Loves To Read, But Her Boyfriend Thinks It’s Funny To Pretend To Spoil The Ending Of Her Books

Whether it’s books or movies, spoilers are never fun. What would you do if your boyfriend was constantly pretending to spoil every book you read?

Would you ignore him since you knew he hadn’t actually read the book, or would you turn the tables the first chance you got?

In this story, one high school girl takes the second approach, and her boyfriend was not happy about it!

Let’s read the whole story.

Constantly pretend to spoil the end of every book I read? I’ll do the same, but mine won’t be fake. So, this was many many years ago, back in high school. Before the internet was widespread, and if you could get online, it was via dialup and mostly just BBS boards. So spoilers were quite easy to avoid, and also you literally had to read the books you were assigned in high school, unless you bought the Cliff’s Notes. I was, and still am, a prolific reader.

She was definitely a book worm.

Grounding me, taking away phone or TV time, going to my room without dinner, nah. I’m loving those punishments. Take away my books? World ending. So I was pretty much always to be found reading some book or other during lunch or after school before band practice, etc.

Her boyfriend sounds annoying.

My then boyfriend would make a habit of seeing me read a book, and just go “They die in the end.” Just to be annoying, because he hadn’t read the book, and had no idea what the plot even was. But he thought it was the funniest thing ever to pretend to spoil my story, because I’d always wonder if this time he was right. He never was, but I always worried.

She got him back.

Then I saw him reading The Crucible for his English class. Not only had I read that play, but I’d seen it performed. I know the story. So, I walked up to him, saw what he was reading, and went “Oh. They die in the end.” and laughed. He and his friends died laughing thinking I was just doing what he did, and didn’t think anything of it.

He eventually found out it wasn’t a joke.

2 weeks later, he ran up to me fully upset. “THEY DIED!! WHY WOULD YOU TELL ME THE END!!?” He was really angry about it, which I found hilarious as he’d think of the height of comedy if the shoe was on the other foot. I just basically pointed out that I did to him exactly what he’d been doing to me. I never said I’d read the book or seen the play. I just said the same thing he’d always said to me. He never tried to “spoil” my books again. (And yes, we broke up eventually. Shattered me then, but 30 years later I can see just how much of an emotionally abusive jerk he was.)

She could’ve said the exact same thing whether or not she had read the book, so he really has no reason to be upset.

It’s just funny that she knew she was actually telling the truth this time.

