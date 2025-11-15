High School Student Is Annoyed That Her Manager Cut Her Hours, So She Quits And Gets Another Job

Imagine being a high school student with a summer job. If your manager cut your hours from 40 to 20 a week, would you accept it or quit and get a different job?

In this story, one girl chooses the second option, but she is still annoyed at her old boss and decides to get revenge.

Let’s see what she does.

Key? What key? I was a senior in HS in the 1970s and had a summer job at a clothing shop in a mall. It was my second summer working there and I was trusted with closing up the store. We would always pull the metal gate down to close off the entrance to the store and hide the key in the corner right under the edge of the gate. That way the opening shift person could open up the store as there was only one key to pass back and forth among the staff. The manager kept his on his key ring.

This would be really frustrating.

The manager decided to hire his niece Katy and gradually my hours started getting cut down while hers increased. I finally was down to under 20 hours a week when I had started out full time and I complained. My manager told me if I didn’t like it, too bad, I could quit. So I quit and found another job at another store in the mall. I was still mad about the situation though.

But she knew where they kept the key.

I bided my time for a few weeks until there came one evening when both Katy and I were working the closing shift at our respective stores. I puttered around for about 20 minutes until I was certain she had locked up her store and left. I locked up my store, casually walked past hers and swiftly scooped up her key from its hiding place. Yep, it was still there!

The key is gone forever!

I threw it in the trash can just outside the entrance doors on my way to my car in the parking lot. This was the 70s when security cameras were uncommon unless in places like banks and jewelry stores. No one saw me or what I did.

Her old boss actually confronted her about it.

The next morning I opened up my store and i had the distinct pleasure of seeing my former place of employment stay closed until noon while all the other mall shops were open. Finally the manager made it over and opened up the shop with his one existing key. Turns out he was out of town and had to come home early to do this! He later came over and angrily asked me if I happened to know anything about the missing key. I got to smile sweetly and say, “My goodness, No. Sounds like Katy needs to be more responsible!”

The manager should just be happy that she didn’t go into the store and damage anything or take anything. All he has to do is make another key.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve responded differently.

Another person approves of the revenge.

Here’s a similar story but without the revenge.

Yes, that really wasn’t a good place to keep a key.

This person wishes she had taken the revenge slightly further.

You never know what a disgruntled former employee is going to do.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.