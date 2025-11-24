His Daughter Praised Him On Mother’s Day, But Now A Single Dad Is Having To Deal With His Sister Giving Him A Hard Time

Hey, dads need love, too!

But the big question in this Reddit story is whether or not it’s appropriate for a daughter to celebrate her single dad…on Mother’s Day.

AITA for letting my daughter celebrate me for Mother’s Day? “I (m45) am a single dad to my daughter (f15). When my daughter was only a month old her “mother” decided she didn’t want to be a mom anymore and left so it’s just been my daughter and I ever since. My daughter grew up with friends / other girls whose mom did everything “girly” / “motherly” with them.

But for my daughter I was the one who was helping her get ready for dance competitions, taking her to concerts like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, going shopping for clothes and so much more. So with mostly her friends, she gave me the title “dad-mom” jokingly because I act in both roles in my daughter’s life.

Of course, yesterday was Mother’s Day. My daughter made a post with 2 pictures a picture of her with my mom and sister as well as a picture of just her and me. She just thanked her grandma and aunt for being motherly influences for her. And then she did a special shout-out to me for being her dad-mom and doing everything for her in both “dad” and “mom” roles. Well, we later went to dinner with my parents and my sister and her family. My sister asked my daughter why she mentioned me in her Mother’s Day post. My daughter said well dad’s a single parent so he acts as both a dad and a mom… I only have 1 parent, not 2.

My sister said well that’s what Father’s Day is for. She then turned to me and called me an ******* because Mother’s Day is one day out of the year so I shouldn’t encourage my daughter to celebrate her dad on Mother’s Day. My mom didn’t feel like anything is wrong with it but I feel like an *******. AITA?”

This doesn’t seem like the kind of thing that someone should be offended by…

